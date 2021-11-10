Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lumen Technologies, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Lumen Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

LUMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE LUMN opened at $14.00 on Monday. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

