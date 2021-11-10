Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.84. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $656,000 in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.