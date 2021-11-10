WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of WOW opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,900. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

