Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.70 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Avery Dennison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.50.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $227.13 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $145.35 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

