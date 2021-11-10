TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

NYSE:TRP opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

