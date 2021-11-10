PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.72.

PYPL stock opened at $205.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $241.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $291,480,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

