Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,471,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after purchasing an additional 802,510 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $17,695,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

RKT stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

