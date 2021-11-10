Stifel Financial Corp Invests $361,000 in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth $462,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 11.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth $173,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

APPF opened at $132.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.40. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III bought 72,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911 over the last ninety days. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.