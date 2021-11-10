Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.89. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

