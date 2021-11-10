Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,786 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vectrus worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 5,244.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 941,560 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after buying an additional 232,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after buying an additional 64,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vectrus by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 55,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vectrus by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

VEC opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $615.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.92 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Research analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

