Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

