Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,024 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $2,393,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $663,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $3,447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,187,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after buying an additional 486,108 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEVA stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

