Stifel Financial Corp Takes $350,000 Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after buying an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.