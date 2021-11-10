Stifel Financial Corp Takes $350,000 Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after buying an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30.

