Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.55%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

