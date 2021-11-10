Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $331,000 Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GMED opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $84.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

