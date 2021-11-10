Stifel Financial Corp Has $337,000 Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 39.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $18,182,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 607,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

