Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 29.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 221,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.26 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.