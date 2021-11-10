JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,489 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,489 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 155.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 24.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 30.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $46,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,060 shares of company stock worth $23,743. 25.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

