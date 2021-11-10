AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 84.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 190,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 384,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 198,040 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 732.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,352 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ACRX opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $100.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX).

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.