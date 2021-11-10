Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,607 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Progenity were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progenity by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Progenity by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 120,929 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Progenity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Progenity alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Progenity in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $270.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.05. Progenity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Progenity, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.