Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 70.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,301 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the second quarter worth about $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Park City Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

PCYG opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. Park City Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 18.90%.

Park City Group Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

