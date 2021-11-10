Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $178.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

