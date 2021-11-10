Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $92.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after buying an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after buying an additional 360,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after buying an additional 235,371 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,837 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,996. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.