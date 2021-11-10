Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.97.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $29.91.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.