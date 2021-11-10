Colin Meadows Sells 47,210 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE IVZ opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after acquiring an additional 202,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after acquiring an additional 111,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

