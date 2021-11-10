ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Director Shari Redstone Purchases 27,525 Shares

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VIAC opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,793,000 after acquiring an additional 643,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

