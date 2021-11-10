Jed A. Plafker Sells 21,705 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE BEN opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

