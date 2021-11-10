Michael Dastoor Sells 10,565 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $680,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55.

On Friday, August 27th, Michael Dastoor sold 16,473 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $1,020,337.62.

On Friday, August 13th, Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Jabil by 10.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $17,208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 46.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

