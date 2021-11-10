Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Sell” Rating at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $380.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Tesla from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $737.73.

TSLA opened at $1,023.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $864.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $729.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.23, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla has a one year low of $396.03 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,847 shares of company stock worth $192,598,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

