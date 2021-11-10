Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

METC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

METC opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $573.86 million, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

