iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of iSun from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

iSun stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. iSun has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 million, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.16.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. iSun had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that iSun will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISUN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iSun in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iSun in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iSun in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iSun by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iSun by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

