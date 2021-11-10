Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KXS. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$225.67.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$208.32 on Tuesday. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$210.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,920.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$194.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$169.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total transaction of C$738,763.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,448.49. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total value of C$783,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.