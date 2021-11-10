Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Receives “Buy” Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.36.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$781.81 million and a PE ratio of 16.98. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$5.26 and a 52-week high of C$11.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.