Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Paylocity Holding Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Paylocity in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paylocity’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $278.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.98 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

