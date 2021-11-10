Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -143.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -824.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

