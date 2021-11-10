Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 190,204 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 190,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.34% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $27,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,108,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $367.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $149.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

