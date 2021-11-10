Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $26,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.91.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

