Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 73,916 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.04% of Akero Therapeutics worth $26,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 53.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 557.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 182,368 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 83.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $187,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,855.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,280 shares of company stock worth $913,566. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $898.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.50. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.