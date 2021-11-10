Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 574,347 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,037,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $25,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 89.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 24.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAVM opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. PAVmed Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $443.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of -0.01.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PAVmed news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. purchased 571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

