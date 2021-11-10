Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 144,282 Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Agile Therapeutics worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 76.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 90,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

