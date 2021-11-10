Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $74,000 Stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 51,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 291,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $34,470 and have sold 40,000 shares worth $140,900. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GALT opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

