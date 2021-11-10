Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETON. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETON has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,056,516.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,799. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

