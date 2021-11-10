Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1,460.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 119,832 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 991,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 47,533 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,355,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,868,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.64.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.