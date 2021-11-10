Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $104,000 Investment in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BGR opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.