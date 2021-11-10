Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,471 Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Natural Health Trends were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHTC stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 million, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is 571.43%.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

