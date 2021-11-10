Wedbush Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $165.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average is $98.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $155.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,388 shares of company stock worth $42,298,397 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

