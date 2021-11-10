International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

IPF stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £320.00 million and a PE ratio of 16.25. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

