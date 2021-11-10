International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

IPF stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £320.00 million and a PE ratio of 16.25. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

