Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Clarus Securities lifted their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Akumin alerts:

AKU opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Akumin by 301.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter valued at $7,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.