Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Clarus Securities lifted their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.
AKU opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27.
Akumin Company Profile
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
