AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09. AAON has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AAON will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 over the last three months. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of AAON by 482.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AAON by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of AAON by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 75,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

