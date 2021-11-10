Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stake in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 390,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IMPX opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

